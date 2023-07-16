Tweed New Haven Airport closed until further notice due to flooding

Tweed New Haven Airport is closed until further notice due to flooding.
Airport officials said the terminal is closed and crews are working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.
Heavy rain moving through Connecticut on Sunday has caused flooding problems in various parts of the state with several roads closed.
