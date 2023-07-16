new haven

Tweed New Haven Airport closed until further notice due to flooding

NBC Connecticut

Tweed New Haven Airport is closed until further notice due to flooding.

Airport officials said the terminal is closed and crews are working to reopen the airport as soon as possible.

Heavy rain moving through Connecticut on Sunday has caused flooding problems in various parts of the state with several roads closed.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

new haventweed new haven airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us