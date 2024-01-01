new haven

Twins born moments apart on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in New Haven

Yale New Haven Hospital

A Hamden family ended 2023 and started 2024 by welcoming twins at Yale New Haven Hospital and the newborns have different birthdays -- one in 2023 and the other in 2024.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris of Hamden, welcomed a baby boy, Seven Morris, at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023. Then baby sister, Souli Morris, was born at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024.

Seven was the last baby born at the hospital in 2023.

Both twins weigh six pounds, nine ounces.

The hospital said the family is doing great and getting some well-deserved rest.

