Two $50,000 Powerball winners in Connecticut as jackpot hits $1.23 billion

No one won the Powerball jackpot again on Wednesday night and it is now up to $1.23 billion for the drawing on Saturday night, but there were two $50,000-winning tickets in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 11-38-41-62-65 and the Powerball was 15. Powerplay was X3.

The two $50,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball. They did not have Powerplay.

Nine tickets in all won $1 million on Wednesday night. There were two in Massachusetts. One was sold in Medway and one was sold in Medford. There was also one in New Jersey.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Outside the region, there were two $1 million winners in California, and one each in Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina and Washington State.

The $1.23 billion Powerball jackpot is the fourth-highest in Powerball history. The cash value is estimated at $595.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on New Year’s Day in Michigan.

According to Powerball, the current jackpot run has made it into the record books as one of the game’s longest streaks without a jackpot winner.

Saturday’s drawing will be 41st in the jackpot run, tying the game's record for most consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Powerball says there have only been two other Powerball jackpot runs that reached 41 drawings before someone won the jackpot.