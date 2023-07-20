Two arrested after May ‘takeover' in Farmington

Farmington police have arrested two people suspected of taking part in a “takeover” in a parking lot in May that officials said caused thousands of dollars in damage.

A 24-year-old Stratford man and a 20-year-old Wethersfield man have turned themselves in to Farmington police.

Police said there were more than 150 vehicles at the “takeover” event during the early hours of May 7 in a parking lot on Farm Springs Road in Farmington.

They said drivers engaged in “reckless and dangerous driving exhibitions” in front of a large group of spectators and caused thousands of dollars in property damage.

Farmington Police said they have three more arrest warrants for other people suspected of being involved.

They said the police department was able to verify an additional 60 vehicles that were present at the event and citations have been issued to the owners of those vehicles or people who took responsibility for being present.