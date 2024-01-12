Two arrested in connection to overnight home invasion in Bristol

Two men have been arrested for their role in an apparent home invasion that happened early Friday morning in Bristol.

Police said they were called to a home on North Street at about 2:30 a.m. A homeowner told authorities that men with guns were robbing their home.

Responding officers saw two men, Anthony Diaz, 28, and Joseph Raymond, 25, trying to flee the scene. They were ultimately taken into custody with the help of K9 Hero and her handler, according to police.

Officers searching the area located a firearm. Both men face a slew of charges in connection to the incident.

They are being charged with home invasion, first-degree robbery, burglary, kidnapping with a firearm, unlawful restraint, assault, threatening and more.

Diaz and Raymond are both being held on $500,000 bonds.