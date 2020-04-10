Two Dead After Cash on I-84 East in Middlebury

Two people have died after a crash on Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Thursday evening.

State police said five people were in a Chevrolet Cobalt when the vehicle lost control on I-84 East near exit 17 just before 4:30 p.m.

Kayla Nicole Veness, 18, and 20-year-old Daniel Brian Veness Jr., both of Waterbury, died in the crash, according to state police.

Two people sustained serious injuries and one sustained a minor injury, according to state police.

State police did not have any information on the relationship between the two people who died or the others in the vehicle.

The report from state police said the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed before the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call state police at 203-367-2200.