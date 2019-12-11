Two in Custody After Robbery, Police Chase

Two people are in custody after an armed robbery in North Haven Wednesday morning and a police chase on Interstate 91.

Police said they responded to the Best Western on Washington Avenue at 10:15 a.m. to investigate reports of an armed robbery and a vehicle was leaving the parking lot as police arrived, police said.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped onto the highway, police said.

They ended the chase in the area of exit 10 on I-91 South because of the speed and heavy traffic, according to police.

The vehicle had crashed as the driver tried to get off the highway onto Universal Drive and a police dog tracked the suspects’ path across Universal Drive, over several railroad tracks and to a tall fence near Target, where police found the two suspects inside the store, police said.

They were taken into custody.

Police have not released their names or the charges.