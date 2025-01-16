Two injured after assault with kitchen knife in Willimantic

Two people are injured after a reported argument involving a kitchen knife in Willimantic Wednesday night.

The police department said they responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex in town around 5:30 p.m. and determined that a fight had occurred.

Authorities said the fight escalated, leading to the usage of a kitchen knife, which resulted in injuries.

Police said both people, who are in their 30s, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the incident was isolated and there's no threat to the public at this time. Detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police.