Two Injured in Fire at Apartment Building in Hamden

Fire at 667 Mix Avenue in Hamden and photo of burned kitchen
A woman was burned in a fire at an apartment building in Hamden on Thursday morning and is being treated at a burn center and a man was treated for smoke inhalation.  

Firefighters responded to an apartment building on Mix Avenue at 8:44 a.m. and found heavy smoke coming from a second-floor window and a 44-year-old woman sitting on the window sill.

Firefighters used a ladder to rescue her and they also rescued a 51-year-old man from an interior stairwell.

Officials said the fire started on a kitchen stove.

A resident said she turned on the stove to cook breakfast, fell asleep and woke up to the smell of smoke, according to fire officials.

Smoke detectors went off and residents got out but went back in to get belongings, officials said.

One woman became trapped in the bedroom and was transported to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital and treated for burn injuries, officials said.

The male occupant was treated for smoke inhalation at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Hamden Fire Department urges people never to leave food unattended while cooking and not to reenter a building to retrieve personal belongings.

