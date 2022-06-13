Two Killed in Crash in Stafford

Two people have died after a crash in Stafford on Friday afternoon, according to state police.

State Troopers and Stafford Police responded to Route 190 and Fenton Road at 2:15 p.m. after a motorcycle and a Nissan Pathfinder collided, state police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, 63-year-old Frederick John Zorick, of Windsor Locks, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

LifeStar flew the motorcycle passenger, Debra Jean Zorick, 61, of Windsor Locks. to St Francis Hospital and she later died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the 17-year-old who was driving the Pathfinder was not injured and declined medical transport.

Based on the initial, police believe the Pathfinder was going east on Route 190, drifted into the westbound lane and hit the motorcycle head-on. Everyone involved remained at the scene and is cooperating with State Police, state police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Trooper First Class Kaelberer at Troop C in Tolland at 860-896-3200, extension 8071.