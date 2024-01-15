Two Lucky for Life tickets in CT won $25,000 a year for life

Two Lucky for Life tickets sold in Connecticut truly were lucky.

The two tickets were for the drawing on Thursday, Jan. 11 and each matched five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win $25,000 a year for life.

The winning numbers were 9-10-21-24-28 and the Lucky Ball was 7.

One ticket was sold at Alltown Milford in Milford and the other was sold at Hartford Smoke Vape & Gift in Hartford.

If someone were to hit the jackpot, he or she would win $365,000 a year for life.