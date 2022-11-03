Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday.

Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street.

Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.

Investigators who were following the driver, 20-year-old Cameron Trenchard, tried to pull him over but he fled on foot. Police were able to catch up and arrest him.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle was also taken into custody after fighting with officers.

Police said the passenger, 19-year-old Mekhi West, had a loaded gun with a high capacity magazine on him. Testing on the firearm revealed that it was used in numerous shootings in different cities across the state.

Both men face charges including interfering with police, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and more. They're both being held on $500,000 bonds.