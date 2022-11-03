meriden

Two Men Arrested in Meriden for Involvement in Shootout

Meriden_May_Restore_Community_Policing_Unit.jpg

Meriden Police have arrested two men for their role in a shootout that happened Tuesday.

Authorities said they were called to the area of West Main Street near Grove Street.

Responding officers said a stolen car had recently been involved in a shootout with another car, firing about 40 rounds. The shootout happened in another town.

Investigators who were following the driver, 20-year-old Cameron Trenchard, tried to pull him over but he fled on foot. Police were able to catch up and arrest him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle was also taken into custody after fighting with officers.

Police said the passenger, 19-year-old Mekhi West, had a loaded gun with a high capacity magazine on him. Testing on the firearm revealed that it was used in numerous shootings in different cities across the state.

Both men face charges including interfering with police, larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny and more. They're both being held on $500,000 bonds.

Local

Middletown 8 mins ago

Man Dies in Car Crash on Washington Street in Middletown

stonington 1 hour ago

Stonington's Lobster Trap Tree to Be ‘Bigger' and ‘Better' for Year Two

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

meridenmeriden policeshootoutmen arrested
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us