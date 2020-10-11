Waterbury

Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported in Wallingford Schools

Mark T Sheehan High School Wallingford
NBC Connecticut

Two more students in Wallingford Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said in an email to parents on Sunday.

One student goes to James H. Moran Middle School and the other goes to Mark T. Sheehan High School, according to the school district.

All individuals identified as close contacts have already been notified by school officials.

The schools will be closed on Monday because of Columbus Day. The Wallingford School District has not announced any school closures related to these positive tests.

The Wallingford Public School District said they have initiated a case investigation in collaboration with the Wallingford Health Department.

