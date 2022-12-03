Two People Have Died After Being Hit By Vehicle in Stamford: Police

Two people have died after a vehicle hit them in Stamford early Saturday morning, according to police. They have not filed charges but police said the driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians tried to leave the scene and officers detained him.

Police said the two people were hit around 2:05 a.m. at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Main Street.

According to the initial police investigation, two 25-year-old Stamford residents, were walking across Washington Boulevard when a 2022 Mercedes hit them.

They were believed to have been in the crosswalk, but it’s not clear what the status of the pedestrian control signal was at the time.

Police said both pedestrians were thrown into the northbound lanes of Washington Boulevard.

They were taken to Stamford Hospital, where they died, police said.

The driver suspected of hitting the pedestrians, a 24-year-old Greenwich man, continued driving for a short distance, stopped just north of 888 Washington Boulevard and tried to leave the scene on foot, but Stamford police officers arrived at the scene quickly and witnesses pointed out where the driver fled, police said.

He was found hiding behind a large trash bin in the back building on Relay Play and was detained, according to police.

He was also transported to Stamford Hospital for claims of minor injuries, police said. No charges have been filed.

Washington Boulevard was closed for around six hours as police investigated.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone who has further information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.