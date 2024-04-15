west haven

Two police officers injured after fight and shooting in West Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two police officers were injured after a reported fight and shooting in West Haven on Monday night.

Police said they were alerted to a fight that happened on a West Haven beach. A responding officer was injured.

After the fight, officers were called to a reported shooting at a nearby gas station. Another officer was hurt while making an arrest, according to police.

NBC Connecticut
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both officers sustained minor injuries. Police don't know if the fight and shooting are related.

A man that was driving by the gas station was shot. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.

Local

new haven 35 mins ago

Police investigate double shooting in New Haven

uconn basketball 1 hour ago

UConn's Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Mühl selected in first 2 rounds of WNBA draft

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us