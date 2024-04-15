Two police officers injured after fight and shooting in West Haven

Two police officers were injured after a reported fight and shooting in West Haven on Monday night.

Police said they were alerted to a fight that happened on a West Haven beach. A responding officer was injured.

After the fight, officers were called to a reported shooting at a nearby gas station. Another officer was hurt while making an arrest, according to police.

NBC Connecticut

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Both officers sustained minor injuries. Police don't know if the fight and shooting are related.

A man that was driving by the gas station was shot. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Connecticut State Police are assisting with the investigation, which remains ongoing. No additional information was immediately available.