Two Teens Charged With Murder in Stamford

Stamford police have arrested two teenagers and charged them with murder.

Stamford police said they have arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old after investigating the death of 32-year-old Lwidji Brun, of Stamford.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers responded to Ursula Place at 2:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Mat 18 after a man was shot inside a home and found Brun, who had been shot several times in the torso, police said. He was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The two teens were charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to police. Both are Stamford residents.

Police have not released their names because of their ages.