UConn Party Leads to Student Discipline

Evicted just days after moving onto campus. UConn officials say several students have been removed from their housing after violating social distancing guidelines by hosting a dormitory party.

The disciplinary action comes after a video, confirmed by UCONN officials, surfaced on social media. It showed a large gathering of people in one student’s dorm room. Loud music was playing while students held red party cups. Some students were not wearing masks.

UConn students received a letter alerting them of the violation, warning against future social gatherings. Students who spoke with NBC Connecticut said they were upset by the video, concerned actions like that could impact the entire campus.

“I don’t think it’s smart or really worth it to just kind of risk that for everyone,” said UConn freshman Dale Brown.

Before moving onto campus this weekend, UConn established guidelines for student living, requiring masks, social distancing and a 14 day quarantine. Officials said anyone who blatantly violates those rules would be subject to disciplinary action.

“I thought it was great that they got sent home. They just need to understand and they just didn’t,” said UConn senior Jack Aaron.

This incident has increased concern among nearby residents in Mansfield, who were already worried about students returning to campus.

“They shouldn’t have opened,” said Kylah Shafer.

Shafer is among several Mansfield residents who is concerned UConn’s reopening could increase coronavirus cases in town.

“Now it’s all of us who have to be in this fish bowl with all of them and their students,” said Shafer.

The Town of Mansfield is taking preventative measures. Recently Mansfield’s Town Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance restricting social gatherings. If approved by the state, gatherings would be capped at 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors.

“I’m for whatever they can do to help this epidemic just sizzle its way out,” said Mansfield resident Karen Lussier.

UConn officials say they are in support of the ordinance. A spokesperson said they recognize the town’s concern and have reached out to the governor’s office on Mansfield’s behalf.