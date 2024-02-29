Willimantic

UConn students, nonprofit organization partner to offer free clinic in Willimantic

The free clinic will be on March 2 and 3 at Windham Middle School.

By Katie Langley

A group of University of Connecticut students are partnering with a nonprofit to provide free medical, dental and vision care at Windham Middle School in Willimantic.

The free clinics will be held on March 2 and 3 in conjunction with Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit that delivers free medical care to underserved and uninsured patients.

The students are expecting about 300 people at the clinic, according to The Daily Campus.

Those who are interested can contact the UConn Medical Clinic Club for more information.

