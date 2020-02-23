UConn Students Raise $1.5 Million for Connecticut Children’s in Annual ‘HuskyThon’

More than 3,000 UConn students packed inside the Hugh S. Greer Field House to dance and raise $1.5 million for Connecticut Children's.

Students began dancing on Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. and danced until 12:00 pm on Sunday, marking a total of 18 straight hours of dancing.

Huskython dates back to 1999, where students began an effort to help children with life-threatening illnesses.

“Brighten Tomorrow” is @HuskyTHON’s mission for 2020. Students are looking to raise awareness about the importance of giving back to others. Thousands of students have been dancing for 14 hours straight to raise money for @ctchildrens. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/Orth9hfp0s — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) February 23, 2020

The initiative is the largest student-run philanthropy in New England and has continued to grow through the years.

In 2019, students raised more than $1.3 million dollars and in 2018, more than a million dollars.

This year students created the slogan "Brighten Tomorrow." The mission is to raise awareness about helping others and the importance of buying time every day to help others.

Braden Frandion is a senior at UConn and has participated in HuskyThon before.

"It's one of the most incredible things that I could do," said Frandino. "It’s 18 hours of energy, 18 hours of fun.”

Many students decided to take part in the fundraiser for the first time while others have joined the effort for their entire collegiate career.

Rachel Haviland is a senior and has participated in HuskyThon for all four years.

"It’s something that I never really expected," said Haviland. "The entire 18 hours, the music is blasting and everybody is dancing and on their feet.”

Elementary, middle and high school students also take part in the fundraising effort.

Emerson Williams sixth graders raised more than $2,000 to help Connecticut Children's.

Marissa Nazzaro is the Vice President of Communications for HuskyThon 2020 and a 3-year participant.

“It brings such meaning to our day-to-day life as college students to see that the work we do can help others in a very real way," said Nazzaro. “It’s just a symbol of hope for not only our community and the way we come together, but for all of the patients and all of the families that we serve.”