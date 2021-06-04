UConn to Require COVID-19 Vaccine for Students This Fall

The University of Connecticut Board of Trustees has voted to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students starting with the fall 2021 semester, school officials confirmed Friday.

The board voted unanimously to approve the change in policy, which will require students attending in-person activities to have a COVID-19 vaccine. The policy will allow students to request exemptions for medical or other reasons.

Students who can't get a vaccine before returning to campus will have the option of getting immunized at the UConn Student Health & Wellness once they arrive in the fall.

Those who are not fully vaccinated when they arrive or who receive an exemption will have to take preventative measures such as participation in surveillance testing, masking requirements, close contact quarantine or housing restrictions

Several private colleges in Connecticut are also requiring the vaccine.