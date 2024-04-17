UConn's Jonathan the Husky is turning 1

Jonathan the Husky is turning 1 and UConn is holding a birthday celebration for the pup.

The celebration will be on Friday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jonathan statue.

Jonathan’s Instagram post is inviting people to attend.

“My birthday is on Friday! And you're all invited to come celebrate with me at the Jonathan statue on the UConn Storrs campus,” the post says.

Jonathan XV is UConn’s 15th canine mascot.

He was born on April 19, 2023 in Ontario, Canada and his handlers picked him up nearly two months later and brought him back to Connecticut.

UConn said Huskies named Jonathan have represented the university since 1935, in honor of Jonathan Trumbull, the last colonial governor and first state governor of Connecticut. You can follow Jonathan’s adventures on Facebook here and on Instagram here.