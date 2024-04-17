UConn

UConn's Jonathan the Husky is turning 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 NC State at UConn

Jonathan the Husky is turning 1 and UConn is holding a birthday celebration for the pup.

The celebration will be on Friday, April 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Jonathan statue.

Jonathan’s Instagram post is inviting people to attend.

“My birthday is on Friday! And you're all invited to come celebrate with me at the Jonathan statue on the UConn Storrs campus,” the post says.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jonathan XV is UConn’s 15th canine mascot.

He was born on April 19, 2023 in Ontario, Canada and his handlers picked him up nearly two months later and brought him back to Connecticut.

Local

Cromwell 17 mins ago

Karate instructor in Cromwell accused of inappropriate relationship with student

Waterbury 4 hours ago

Suspect in deadly shooting outside Waterbury court set to face judge

UConn said Huskies named Jonathan have represented the university since 1935, in honor of Jonathan Trumbull, the last colonial governor and first state governor of Connecticut. You can follow Jonathan’s adventures on Facebook here and on Instagram here.

This article tagged under:

UConnUConn Huskies
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us