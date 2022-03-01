Ukranian Images Creating Difficult Conversations For Parents

Why are they fighting? What is happening? All common questions some parents are answering this week as their young children try to understand the events in Ukraine. As the world consumes the disturbing images, it is difficult to process for some, especially children.

Jessica Fries of Westbrook has an 11-year-old who has asked similar questions.

“We just keep assuring him that he’s safe at home and the world’s a crazy place,” Fries said.

Dr. Robert Keder, a developmental and behavioral pediatrician from Connecticut Children’s, said that’s a smart approach for younger children. Keder said don’t lie to them but explain in simple terms; give them only enough information so that they understand.

“For a very young child explaining the concept of war could be that people are fighting, and that it’s big and that there are armies and soldiers who are involved,” said Dr. Keder.

Caroline Austin has three children. Her youngest is 13, and she’s concerned about the images and stories her kids are seeing.

“One of the things they know is that when bombs hit, to be honest, people’s lives are shattered, and they’re seeing that,” she said.

Dr. Keder explains that these stories are reaching children, but the information could be comprehended differently for each child, so he advises a proactive approach.

“Even if they are not talking about it, we can check-in and kind of see what they know is going on or just kind of bring it up,” Dr. Keder explained.

Perhaps magnifying the issue is social media. The military aggression in Ukraine is being graphically portrayed with video and pictures, widely distributed on the internet.

“It’s on TikTok. It’s all over,” said Austin. “Everything is in their face. There’s no shielding them from anything. You can’t hide anything.”

Using social media, Ukrainian social media influencers and other citizens are posting stark images and videos of a violent conflict. University of New Haven's distinguished journalism lecturer Professor Susan Campbell said this is powerful.

“I’m old enough to remember the first Gulf War when it felt like the attacks were happening in real-time, via television. This is even more granular,” she said.

Just holding up a camera, images and videos are being posted in real-time, from the other side of the globe, directly to tablets and phones in the United States.

Paul and Ashley Stairs have three teenage boys and said they are trying to protect them from social media right now, using parental filters and monitors. They are also monitoring their feeds closely.

“You just have to watch TikTok. Unfortunately, they don’t like it, but you really must pay attention to it,” said Ashley Stairs.

As images filter to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and other platforms, limiting access is the advice of Professor Campbell.

“There are all kinds of filters to employ,” said Campbell. “If you’re a parent with children over the ages of nine who’s on social media, you should have them on now.”

Social media can also be a source of misinformation. Dr. Keder urges parents to find out what their children think they know. If there are inaccuracies, correct them and eliminate any misinformation they may have heard. He also urges parents to gauge the level of distress based upon their own concerns.

“If you find something that’s hard to process as an adult, then they are going to find that hard to process as a child,” said Keder.