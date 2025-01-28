Unclaimed ticket for $100,000 Cash5 jackpot in August to expire soon

There’s a Cash5 ticket out there that’s worth $100,000 and the person who bought it has less than two weeks to claim it before it expires.

The Cash5 ticket was for the Aug. 13 drawing and it was sold at East Main Convenience at 1051 East Main St. in Stamford. The ticket is set to expire on Feb. 9.

The winning numbers were 8, 10, 11, 23 and 34.

If you have the ticket, you can claim the prize at the claims center at CT Lottery headquarters at 15 Sterling Drive in Wallingford before it expires.

All CT Lottery draw game tickets expire 180 days from the draw date.

You can find information on more unclaimed tickets here.