University of New Haven Students Robbed at Gunpoint: Officials

Two University of New Haven students were robbed at gunpoint near a convenience store on-campus early Sunday morning, according to school officials.

A spokesperson with the university said the incident happened at approximately 12:20 a.m. in the area of the Re-Charge Convenience Market, or C-Store, on campus.

Officials said the alleged robber is described as a 5-foot-8 man, about 18 to 20 years old and of medium build. They were wearing dark clothing and a black ski mask at the time of the robbery, according to the university.

The university said the alleged robber got out of the passenger side backseat of a car and took one of the students' purses before leaving campus.

University of New Haven Police and West Haven Police responded to the scene and secured campus.

"As always, the safety and well-being of our university community is our paramount priority," a spokesperson for the university said.

A criminal investigation is underway. University police say they're increasing patrols on and around campus as a result of the robbery.

