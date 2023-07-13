Uptick in fatal overdoses from cocaine in New Haven area

Police are warning today about an increase in the amount of fatal drug overdoses tied to the use of cocaine and crack cocaine.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health 16 fatal drug overdoses in the New Haven area between July 1 and July 11, an unusually high number, according to police.

Reported fatal overdoses occurred in the towns of Derby, East Haven, Hamden, Meriden, Milford, New Haven, North Branford and West Haven.

Police say that 10 (nearly 63%) of these overdoses are suspected to be from crack cocaine or cocaine. The rest have been connected to opioids or other substances.