USPS Offers Up to $50K for Information in Connection to CT Robberies

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever robbed several Connecticut mail carriers.

Authorities said the robberies took place in West Haven, Hartford, Waterbury, Middletown, Greenwich and Stamford.

The robberies started in Nov. 2021 and the most recent theft was reported this month.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No information about the suspect or suspects has been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and say "law enforcement" when prompted.