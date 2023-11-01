Utility worker rescues kittens from high-voltage area in Stamford

Branden Collins, a line worker at Eversource, was all smiles after being hailed a hero.

“I've never had the chance to rescue anything, ha ha. This is my first time,” he said.

He was de-energizing a high-voltage area around an abandoned building in Stamford last month when he and a few workers spotted what they described as a ball of fur.

“We weren't sure what it was, but it was in this energized area right near the Energize transformers,” he continued.

When he got closer, he realized it was four kittens.

He acted fast, understanding they were in a dangerous area.

“We got animal control out and we were able to get the kittens out once we deenergized. I picked them all up. I carried them all out," he said.

While the kittens were in seemingly good health, a few did have some minor burns.

They’re now being cared for by Animal Nation, a non-profit animal sanctuary and rescue organization in Norwalk.

Patrick Moore, the president and executive director of Animal Nation, said the kittens are “great, eating, playing."

They even have names -- Watt, Ever, Zolt and Amp.

“I feel great. I'm happy. I'm happy that we saved them. I'm happy that they can have a better life,” Collins said.

A big reminder from Eversource is that if you ever find yourself in a situation like Branden’s, call your local utility company before trying to take action yourself.

He said if the signs read high-voltage area, believe it.

The kittens should be ready to adopt in about a month.

Get more information on that and Animal Nation here.