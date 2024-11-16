Granby

Vehicle crashes into home in Granby

A vehicle crashed into a home in Granby over the weekend.

A homeowner on Juniper Drive said a truck crashed into the garage of the home on Saturday.

The driver stayed at the scene. It's unclear if the person will face charges.

A dog was reportedly in the garage at the time of the collision and is limping. No other injuries were reported.

There's no word on if the structural integrity of the home is impacted.

