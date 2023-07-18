Vehicle crashes into Manchester powersports store

A vehicle has crashed into a powersports store in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

Police said a truck crashed into a building at 30 Adams Street.

That address is the location of Manchester Honda KTM Husqvarna.

Investigators have not released further details about the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.