Manchester

Vehicle crashes into Manchester powersports store

A vehicle has crashed into a powersports store in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

Police said a truck crashed into a building at 30 Adams Street.

That address is the location of Manchester Honda KTM Husqvarna.

Investigators have not released further details about the incident.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

