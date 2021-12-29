Vehicle Damaged in Shots Fired Incident in West Hartford

A vehicle was damaged in a shots fired incident in West Hartford on Tuesday night.

Officers received a call of shots fired near New Britain Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue around 9 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When police arrived, they said they found an unoccupied vehicle with damage that was consistent with it being struck by gunfire.

At this time, no suspects or victims have been found, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203. The anonymous tip line is also available at (860) 570-8969 and the anonymous email tip line is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.