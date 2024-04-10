Serious injuries reported in crash, vehicle fire on Route 8 in Trumbull

Serious injuries have been reported in a crash and vehicle fire on Route 8 in Trumbull on Wednesday morning and both sides of the highway are currently closed.

According to the state Dept. of Transportation, the crash and vehicle fire happened on the southbound side of the highway shortly before 5 a.m.

The southbound side of the highway is currently fully closed. The left lane of the northbound side of the highway is also closed.

State police said serious injuries were reported.

The state police accident reconstruction team has been called to the highway.

There is no estimate for how long the area will be closed. Anyone traveling in the area is urged to seek alternate routes.