Vehicle Found in the Water at a Marina in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after a vehicle was found in the water at a marina on Saturday morning.

City officials said an SUV was found in the water at the Dolphins Cove Marina. It was approximately 75 feet from the public boat ramp and was wedged under a boat dock.

Authorities said they used pike poles and an ice rescue thermal imaging camera and could not find anyone inside of the vehicle.

The Bridgeport Police Department scuba team was also called to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.