A vehicle is in the water off Shore Drive, at Little Bay, in Branford, and fire officials are urging people to avoid the area.

No injuries are reported.

***Avoid the area***The fire department is on scene working to protect the environment in the area of Shore Drive at... Posted by Branford Fire Department on Monday, December 9, 2019

Crews from the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and Coast Guard have been notified.