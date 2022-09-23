Veterans Event Offers Free Services

Thousands of veterans across the state of Connecticut had access to free support and services on Friday as part of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs annual Stand Down event.

“It’s the best day of the year,” said Tony Alers, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Norwich.

The Stand Down event was filled with tents offering services like housing, employment programs, and DMV help. There was a variety of free clothes. They also offered medical services like COVID and flu vaccines, HIV testing, blood pressure checks, and eye exams.

The event was held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at five locations across the state:

Bridgeport: University of Bridgeport, Wheeler Recreation Center, 400 University Ave.

Bristol: Bristol Sports Armory, 61 Center Street

Danbury: Danbury War Memorial, 1 Memorial Drive

Norwich: Easter Seals Veterans Rally Point, 24 Stott Avenue

Rocky Hill: CT VA Rocky Hill Campus 287 West Street

“I think it’s very nice. Today I have some legal stuff I want to see if I could get some help with,” said April Pearson, a U.S. Army vet from New London.