Victim in Mass. suspicious death investigation IDed as Conn. man

Authorities have identified the man whose death in Framingham, Massachusetts, has been under investigation as suspicious for over a week.

But investigators have not yet said what they believe led to the death of Brooks Hood, a 27-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The cause and manner of Hood's death on Wednesday, April 10, has not yet been determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker said Thusrday.

State and local police were still investigating what led to Hood's death.

Authorities have previously said they responded to a home on Fenwick Street at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, after receiving an anonymous 911 call. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside the home with apparent trauma to his body.

A search warrant was later executed at the residence, but the district attorney's office didn't say what, if anything, was found.

Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker has said in a video posted to the department's Facebook page that there is "no reason to believe there is any danger to the public." He added that his department is "working tirelessly to bring the investigation to a close."

Neighbors have said there had been suspicious activity at the property for months.

They said squatters had been living in the home, and neighbors had taken it upon themselves to try and have the people evicted.

“There’s an uptick in strangers walking around and you hate to get to the place where everybody is now a suspect,” Larry Swanson said.

The state medical examiner's office was expected to conduct an autopsy on Thursday to make a positive identification and determine the cause of death.

Still, Swanson called the fact there was a death investigation there “stunning to say the least.”