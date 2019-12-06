Victim in Stonington Stabbing Dies of Her Injuries

A Stonington woman has died after she was severely injured in a stabbing last week.

Police said the victim, 41-year-old Brandia Irvin, was stabbed at a home on Mechanic Street in the Pawcatuck section of town on November 30. She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and died of her injuries on Friday.

The suspect, 43-year-old Carlton Henderson, was arrested in Norwich on Thursday. He as charged with criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal attempt to commit assault on a police officer.

He was held on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the State’s Attorney’s office is reviewing the charges.

Henderson and Irvin lived in the same apartment. Police did not release details on the exact relationship between the two.

The investigation is ongoing.