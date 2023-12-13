Derby

Video shows people throwing fireworks at officers during Derby street takeover

Fireworks thrown at police cruiser in Derby
Derby police

Police said people threw fireworks at officers and bystanders during a street takeover in Derby early Saturday morning and they have released video as they work to identify the people who were involved.

Officers responded to Pershing Drive at 1:12 a.m. Saturday and saw several vehicles, some that were doing stunts and blocking exits from businesses, and people blocking the road, police said.

Police said the crowd was unruly and they are asking for help to identify the people who were involved.

