water rescue

Video Shows Police Rescue Man From Swift Current in Guilford

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Guilford police rescued a man who fell into the water while crabbing and was almost swept away into a sluice pipe on Leetes Island Road early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call from the man's wife, who has holding onto him to prevent him from being swept away by the strong current and into the pipe, which runs under the road.

When officers arrived they tied a rope to the victim to help pull him to safety.

Local

UConn 58 mins ago

UConn Facing $50 Million Budget Deficit

2020 census 1 hour ago

Hartford Census Rates Remain Low

Video shows the water rushing around the victim as his rescuers work to secure a line and help him climb out.

Police said the victim's wife was able to call 911 using SIRI while she held on to him. Using 911 tracing technology, police were able to find the pair in time.

There are many of these sluice pipes along the shore and they can be very dangerous. As tides go in and out, the current is so strong even experienced swimmers can be swept away. The pipes narrow under the roadway, so it's possible for a victim to get stuck.

Police said they have responded to three of these incidents in Leetes Island Road in the last two years, and remind the public to stay away from these areas while fishing, crabbing, clamming or any other water activity. Police said the victim in this case fell into the water from another area and was swept along by the current.

"This was a job well done by the victim who stayed calm, his wife who was able to call 911 and hold on to him, and the swift efforts of Ofc. Dillon and Ofc. Mastriano who were able to pull him to safety," Guilford police posted on Facebook.

Guilford Police Water Rescue

In the early morning hours of 6/24/20, Officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 200 Leetes Island Rd. Officers responding were told that a person fell into the water while crabbing and was now trapped in the entrance of the sluice pipe that runs under the roadway. The caller was holding onto the victim who was in danger of being sucked into the hole due to the outgoing tide and powerful current.As soon as Ofc. Dillon and Ofc. Mastriano arrived, they recognized the immediate life threatening situation the male trapped near the pipe was facing. They were able to utilize rope carried in our patrol vehicles to secure a safety line under his arms for a water rescue and pull the victim to safety.This situation had an amazing outcome with no injuries suffered by the victim. There were several things that could have easliy lead to his death had his wife not been there to call 911 and help support him and hold him above water until officers arrived. The victim had fishing waders on which had quickly filled with the rushing water, causing significant drag into the pipe area. The pipe narrows under the roadway and the victim may have become lodged in the pipe vs. passing through to the other side. One of the key reasons officers were able to locate the victim so quickly was because his wife had SIRI activated on her Iphone. Her phone was a significant distance away from where she was trying to save her husband and she could not let go of him. She shouted to SIRI to "call 911" and the phone immediately dialed and made contact with 911 fire dispatchers. They were able to locate the victim through the state 911 tracing system, Map Flex by West. It is important to note that many of these sluice pipes exist throughout the state along the shorline and inlet areas. When the tide is coming in or out, the sheer force of the current prevents even the strongest of swimmers from swimming to safety. This area on Leetes Island Road has seen 3 incidents like this one in the last 2 years. It is incredibly important to avoid these areas when fishing, crabbing, clamming or any other type of water activity. The area around this sluice pipe is posted no trespassing but the victim in this case fell and was swept into this area with the current. This was a job well done by the victim who stayed calm, his wife who was able to call 911 and hold on to him, and the swift efforts of Ofc. Dillon and Ofc. Mastriano who were able to pull him to safety. Thank you for sharing and stay safe

Posted by Guilford Police Department on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

This article tagged under:

water rescueGuilfordguilford water rescue
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us