Videos appear to show employee shoving, threatening child at Hartford learning center

Kids Creative Learning Center in Hartford is under investigation by multiple state and local agencies after two videos went viral showing a now-former employee shoving a child’s arm out from under their head and verbally threatening a different child.

The videos were posted to social media platforms and have been viewed thousands of times.

In the first video, the teacher is seen telling a child, “Be afraid, be very afraid, but I still love you,” while a separate child screams in the background.

The second video shows that same instructor shoving a child’s arm out from under their face, before moving them closer to their table.

The videographer, who wishes to stay anonymous, said they shared the video to spur action.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) confirmed they opened an investigation at the end of October in the childcare center after the center’s director, parents and viewers of the video reached out about the alleged misconduct.

They told NBC CT in a statement, “This is a reminder for all members of our community that regardless of the identity or relationship of the alleged perpetrator to a child, a reasonable suspicion of child maltreatment can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.”

The Office of Early Childhood is also conducting an investigation with DCF. They issued a statement Wednesday saying:

“The Office of Early Childhood (OEC) received a report on October 31, 2023, from Kids Creative Learning Center about a situation involving staff interaction with young children. Kids Creative Learning Center is a licensed early care and education program located in Hartford. The OEC has confirmed that the program has terminated one staff involved with the situation. The OEC is conducting its own investigation regarding this report and may collaborate with the Department of Children and Families to conduct the investigation.”

NBC Connecticut attempted to reach the childcare center multiple times Wednesday and received a response about inquiring for an interview or statement saying they’re “not interesting.”

They issued a statement to families and guardians on their public Facebook page Tuesday saying in part, “Upon learning of this incident last night, we immediately initiated an investigation and notified the appropriate authorities to assist in resolving the issue. We deeply regret not being aware of these incidents earlier, and it is unfortunate that the staff member who recorded the incident chose to post to social media rather than reporting to us.”

The videographer said they did report the alleged misconduct to management 10 months ago when the video was recorded, and added after a few days, they anonymously reported to DCF as well.

Hartford police said they are also investigating the allegations to determine if charges are necessary. The incident is still under investigation by DCF and the Office of Early Childhood.