Wallet Stolen From Vehicle at US Naval Reserve Base, Credit Card Used at Southington Gas Station: PD

Plainville police are attempting to identify two people who are accused of stealing a wallet from a vehicle at the US Naval Reserve Base and then using the stolen credit card at a gas station in Southington last month.

Investigators said a man and a woman broke into a vehicle that was parked at the US Naval Reserve base on August 13 and stole a wallet.

The two people then used the soldier's Navy Federal Debit Card at a Sunoco in Southington, authorities added.

In a photo provided by police, the man appears to be wearing a dark-colored shirt and dark baseball hat and the woman appears to be wearing a dark-colored shirt and sunglasses.

If you can identify the two people, you're urged to contact Officer Dominic Savo at (860) 747-1616.

