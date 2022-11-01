Warning Issued About Utility Scams

The parent company of the United Illuminating Company, Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas is warning customers about a utility scam.

AVANGRID, Inc. said it has received several reports of scammers threatening to disconnect gas or electric service unless the customer makes an immediate payment over the phone using a prepaid debit card. The company said most customers recognize the calls as scams, but a small number have been persuaded to make payments.

“It’s an old swindle with some new twists, and we urge all customers to be vigilant should they field a suspicious phone call,” Tracey Pelella, Vice President of Customer Service at AVANGRID’s Connecticut companies, said. “We have been notified of successful scammers who have defrauded customers with cryptocurrency payments. While AVANGRID’s Connecticut companies have a variety of ways for customers to pay their bills, we will never request that a customer pay with cryptocurrency.”

The company said caller ID might show the call is coming from the utility and, in some cases, the caller seems to have specific knowledge about the customers they’re calling, and might ay even provide a callback number with a recorded greeting similar to the energy company’s customer service line.

Typically, the caller informs the customer that a crew is on the way to shut off service unless an immediate payment is made and the caller might say the company had not received a recent payment or incorrectly processed a payment, so the customer must pay again, according to AVANGRID.

Then, the caller often demands the victim buy a prepaid debit card, such as a “Green Dot” card, to make the payment.

AVANGRID said this is a sure sign of a scam.

They said scammers have successfully defrauded energy customers by requesting cryptocurrency payments over the phone after posing as an energy company and customers have also been asked by scammers to travel to specific locations to pay their bills.

Commercial establishments have been targeted, including restaurants, sandwich shops or markets shortly before their busiest lunch or dinner periods, and residential customers have also reported receiving calls.

AVANGRID Warns of Red Flags of Utility Scam

AVANGRID said customers should verify all information before making payments over the phone, and should recognize the following red flags:

It doesn’t add up: UI, SCG, and CNG don’t call customers for payment if the account is in good standing.

Timing and urgency: If a customer falls behind on payments, customers will receive a notice with specific instructions, and will have an opportunity to pay or enter a payment arrangement. AVANGRID’s companies do not disconnect service on Fridays, weekends, State holidays, or any time the Customer Care Center is closed.

Demanding a specific form of payment: AVANGRID companies accept a variety of payment types, including credit cards, check, and more. These options can be found on the company’s website. If a caller insists on payment via a prepaid debit card — especially a specific brand of prepaid card — it is a scam.

How Customers Can Protect Themselves

Simple steps customers can take to protect themselves include:

Check account status : Creating an online profile at the company’s website is a quick way to check account status. Customers can also call the company’s Customer Care Center at the number found on the bill or the company’s website. (Do not use callback numbers provided by unsolicited callers). Representatives can verify account status and work with customers to resolve any issues.

: Creating an online profile at the company’s website is a quick way to check account status. Customers can also call the company’s Customer Care Center at the number found on the bill or the company’s website. (Do not use callback numbers provided by unsolicited callers). Representatives can verify account status and work with customers to resolve any issues. Check ID : Employees of all AVANGRID companies carry company-issued IDs. Ask for ID from any in-person visitor and call the company to verify their identity and nature of their business. Use the number on the company’s bill or website. Our employees are happy to comply with an identity verification request.

: Employees of all AVANGRID companies carry company-issued IDs. Ask for ID from any in-person visitor and call the company to verify their identity and nature of their business. Use the number on the company’s bill or website. Our employees are happy to comply with an identity verification request. Protect personal information : Customers should never share personal or financial information, including outstanding balances, without first verifying whom they’re speaking with.

: Customers should never share personal or financial information, including outstanding balances, without first verifying whom they’re speaking with. Collect evidence : Customers who suspect a scam are urged to get the name and number from caller ID, if available, write down any call-back number provided, and take notes on what the caller said. This will help investigators work with authorities to shut down the scam.

: Customers who suspect a scam are urged to get the name and number from caller ID, if available, write down any call-back number provided, and take notes on what the caller said. This will help investigators work with authorities to shut down the scam. Report it : Customers should report the scam to the utility, local law enforcement, and the Federal Trade Commission (http://www.ftc.gov/). This will help authorities shut down scams and prosecute the scammers.

: Customers should report the scam to the utility, local law enforcement, and the Federal Trade Commission (http://www.ftc.gov/). This will help authorities shut down scams and prosecute the scammers. Enroll in AutoPay: The amount due is automatically deducted from a bank account each month, so customers will have no concerns about an outstanding balance. More information on this payment option is available on the company’s website.