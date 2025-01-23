Warrant details moments leading up to deadly Labor Day boat crash in Old Saybrook

A newly released arrest warrant details what led up to a Labor Day boat crash in Old Saybrook that left three people dead on Sept. 2.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Environmental Conservation Police arrested Clayton Hackling, 26, of Lyme, on Wednesday.

The crash happened at the mouth of the Connecticut River in Old Saybrook on Sept. 2.

Nine people were on the boat when it crashed in the area of the break wall at the mouth of the Connecticut River, according to DEEP. Six people were rescued from the water.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Christopher Hallahan, 34, of Westbrook, Ian Duchemin, 25, of Oakdale, and Ryan Britagna, 24, of Waterford were killed in the crash.

DEEP said Hackling was driving the boat.

A woman on the boat sent a Snapchat to a friend minutes before the crash, saying "I feel unsafe," the warrant reads.

Hackling allegedly started drinking alcohol at a restaurant in Block Island around 1:30 p.m. on the day of the crash. He later insisted on driving the boat by pushing another man out of the way and "becoming loud," the warrant says.

Authorities said there was discussion about the boat's GPS not working, so it was turned off and Hackling kept on driving, eventually hitting the break wall, according to the warrant. They were speeding at the time of the crash, going about 50 mph while traveling toward the mouth of the Connecticut River.

The area where the crash happened was a "no-wake" zone, meaning boats aren't supposed to travel at speeds greater than six miles per hour, according to authorities.

A toxicology report revealed that Hackling had a blood alcohol content of .19%, which is above the legal limit.

Investigators conducted a digital forensics examination of the boat's GPS data and determined that it was "functioning properly before, during and after the time of the collision," according to the warrant. Authorities also learned that Hackling was trying to enter the Connecticut River outside of the designated area.

The warrant goes on to say that Hackling reported suffering from an "unknown chest issue," which was later determined to be consistent with blunt force trauma. He was admitted to the hospital with visible head trauma, pelvis bruising, a collapsed lung, injuries to the bladder dome and small intestine, as well as an orbital fracture and cuts to the left eye and scalp, according to the warrant.

"The location of Clayton Hackling's injuries is consistent with an impact to the vessel steering wheel and previously mentioned stabilizer bar," the warrant reads.

A warrant was issued on Tuesday and Hackling turned himself in at Troop F on Wednesday.

He was charged with three counts of manslaughter in the second degree with a vessel, three counts of reckless operation of a vessel in the first degree while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or drugs, three counts of reckless operation of a vessel in the second degree, operation of a vessel while under the influence of liquor or drugs, required and authorized lights and rules for preventing collisions.