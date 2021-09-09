WATCH: Connecticut Remembers 9/11, 20 Years Later

It was a day that changed the world as we knew it. On Sept. 11, 2001, out of a clear blue sky came an attack that would bring America to its knees. Countless lives were changed forever. It would start a war that would span two decades. And now, 20 years later, Connecticut remembers.

The NBC Connecticut team has put together a collection of stories commemorating the attack, the heroics of those who responded, the lives lost and the legacy that has grown over the years. You can watch the special, "Connecticut Remembers 9/11, 20 Years Later," a number of ways.

Reflections: Your Thoughts, Your Words 20 Years After 9/11

Everyone old enough to remember has a story about where they were, what they were doing, and how they were feeling on 9/11. We are sharing some of our stories.

If you are old enough to remember what happened on September 11, 2001, you will never forget it. Everyone has a story about where you were, what you were doing and how you were feeling on that terrible day. Many of you reached out to NBC Connecticut to share how that moment 20 years ago changed you - and changed our world. Take the audio journey here.

Memory of Woman Killed in 9/11 Lives on Through Her Voice

Melissa Harrington-Hughes left an emotional message for her husband on 9/11 that would eventually be heard around the world. Harrington-Hughes went to high school in Connecticut at Suffield Academy. She became one of the faces and voices forever connected to Sept. 11. See more on her story here.

Longtime Wethersfield Resident Transforms 9/11 Into a Positive for Her Community

Wethersfield resident Judy Keane lost her husband on 9/11. Since then she has made it a mission to turn the tragedy into something positive for her community. As we mark 20 years, she and a team of volunteers created a memorial exhibit to honor the lives lost and to teach those who may not remember the events of that day. See more on her story here.

First Responders Suffer Long-Term Health Effects of 9/11

There were 2,977 lives lost at the World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and inside the four hijacked planes on Sept. 11, 2001. But not all the heroes of 9/11 died on that one day. An estimated 400,000 people were exposed to the toxic cloud in lower Manhattan. The federal program tracking 9/11-related illnesses has more than 81,000 emergency responders, Ground Zero workers and volunteers enrolled, along with over 30,000 survivors who worked, lived or went to school nearby. Learn more here.

Digital Exclusive: NBC Connecticut Reporter Reflects on Covering 9/11

There are just a handful of Connecticut television reporters who covered the terrorist attack at the twin towers who are still working in our state. Among them is NBC Connecticut Chief Investigative Reporter Len Besthoff. He shared his personal story to make sure those who are too young to remember that day understand what happened, and so this country never forgets. More here.

A Living Time Capsule: PATH Train Car Pulled From Ground Zero on Display at Shoreline Trolley Museum

A PATH Train car that survived the collapse of the World Trade Center on 9/11 is now on display at a living time capsule at the Shoreline Trolley Museum in East Haven.

Digital Extra: A Conversation With Local Teachers Teaching on and After 9/11

It isn't every day our teachers have to live through the history they must now teach our children. But for those who were in the classroom the morning of Sept. 11, they too learned some lessons that will stick with them for a lifetime. See an extended version of that story here.