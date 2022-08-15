Water Restored to Businesses on Queen Street in Southington: Police

Water has been restored to businesses on Queen Street in Southington after construction that started Sunday and continued into Monday.

Police said the Southington Water Department started some pre-planned construction at the intersection of Queen and Spring streets around 8 p.m. Sunday and the project is scheduled to continue through noon.

Traffic is limited to one northbound and southbound lane on Queen Street and the westbound side of Spring Street is closed. Drivers need to use West Street, police said.

All eastbound traffic on Spring Street is being diverted southbound onto Queen Street by the right turn lane.

Police said there was no water for any business located on Queen Street between Spring Street and the Plainville town line, but water has been restored and businesses are open.