Crews put out fire at Waterbury home

Firefighters are at the scene of a two-alarm fire that broke out at a home in Waterbury Monday night.

The fire department said they are responding to William Street. It appears as though fire tore through the third floor of the structure.

It's unknown if there are any injuries, but the fire has since been placed under control.

No additional information was immediately available.

