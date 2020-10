Waterbury Mayor Neil O'Leary has tested positive for COVID-19, several days after his aide tested positive for the virus.

O'Leary confirmed his positive test results Thursday. He said he previously tested negative after his aide, David Lepore, tested positive on Sunday. The city's chief of police, Fernando Spagnolo has also tested positive.

Waterbury has experienced an uptick in coronavirus cases and is urging residents to get tested, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

COVID-19 testing continues in several locations in Waterbury. Walk-up testing is available at Saint Mary’s Hospital until 4pm on Tuesdays. People can also head to the drive-up & walk-up testing at the Community Health Center, Inc., 51 North Elm Street, at 9am-1pm on Monday – Friday.