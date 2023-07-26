Waterbury

Waterbury police arrest store owner and man accused of killing person at social club

By Angela Fortuna

Waterbury police have arrested the owner of a social club and a man accused of killing a person during a shooting on July 16.

The police department said 40-year-old Gregory Robertson of Fredericksburg, Virginia, died during an overnight shooting outside of The Bunker Social Club on Watertown Avenue.

Police arrested 29-year-old Joshua Morales, of Waterbury, on Wednesday. His arrest marks the second in connection to the incident. Days after the shooting, officers arrested German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury.

Officers on patrol on Watertown Avenue were notified of a large crowd outside of the social club at about 4 a.m.

According to police, an adult male was found inside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were then notified about two additional males who had arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds. It is believed the two men were part of the same incident.

Morales is charged with murder, first-degree assault and various firearm-related offenses. His bond is set at $3 million.

The store owner, 34-year-old Andrew Dennis of Waterbury, faces charges including reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar. There is no court-set bond.

Police previously arrested Pena-Lopez on several charges including illegal possession of a firearm, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941 or the crime stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

