Waterbury

1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at social club in Waterbury

Waterbury police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting at a social club in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers on patrol on Watertown Avenue were notified of a large crowd outside of The Bunker Social Club around 4 a.m.

According to police, an adult male was found inside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators were then notified about two additional males who had arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It is believed the two males were part of the same incident that is being investigated on Watertown Avenue.

The two males at the hospital are in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Local

Glastonbury 1 hour ago

2 dead after crashing into tree in Glastonbury

weather forecast 1 hour ago

Tornado watch issued for all of Conn., severe thunderstorm warning expires

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us