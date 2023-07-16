1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at social club in Waterbury

One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting at a social club in Waterbury early Sunday morning.

Officers on patrol on Watertown Avenue were notified of a large crowd outside of The Bunker Social Club around 4 a.m.

According to police, an adult male was found inside the building with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators were then notified about two additional males who had arrived at Saint Mary's Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

It is believed the two males were part of the same incident that is being investigated on Watertown Avenue.

The two males at the hospital are in stable condition at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crimestoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.