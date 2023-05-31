Waterbury Police ID Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Teen

A 17-year-old is in critical condition after he was struck in a hit-and-run in Waterbury early Friday morning and police have identified a suspect.

Police identified 58-year-old John Egan, of Waterbury, as a suspect in the hit-and-run.

The 17-year-old was on a scooter when he was struck in the area of West Main Street and Highland Avenue just after midnight Friday. Police said officers found him lying in the road, but the vehicle that hit him had already taken off.

Authorities later found the vehicle, a Cadillac XT5, abandoned and took it away.

Police said Eagan is the registered owner of the vehicle and is believed to have been driving when the teenage was struck.

The teen was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, where he is in critical condition and being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate and said they are seeking an arrest warrant.