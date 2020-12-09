Waterbury Police Officer Recovering After Getting Shot During Call; 4 Suspects in Custody

A Waterbury police officer is recovering after getting shot while responding to a stolen vehicle investigation Tuesday, according to police.

Waterbury police officials said the officer was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital and is in stable condition. Police said he is doing well and is expected to be released from the hospital soon.

The officer was shot in the chest, but he was wearing a bulletproof vest, which saved his life.

Police did not say if their officers fired any shots.

The shooting occurred in the area of Wolcott Street and Marley Place, police said at a presser Tuesday evening.

Waterbury police provided an update Tuesday evening after an officer was shot earlier in the day during a stolen vehicle investigation.

Four suspects are in custody, police said. They were found in the area of Waterbury-Oxford Airport. Authorities have not released their identities or any charges they may be facing.

State police said their troopers were called in to assist shortly after 2 p.m. State police will investigate the shooting, while Waterbury police will handle the stolen vehicle investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-574-6941 or leave anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.